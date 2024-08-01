A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has urged hardship protesters to reduce the protest to one day or a maximum of three days

Adegboruwa accused the federal government of sponsoring hooligans and thugs to disrupt the protests in many parts of Lagos state

The prominent lawyer advised the #EndBadGovernance protesters to make known their demands to the government and give time to address them

Lagos state - A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has saluted the courage of the #EndBadGovernance protesters while urging them to reduce it to one day or a maximum of three days.

Adegboruwa said the response of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration “shows the moral victory of your campaigns and your struggles.”

He accused the government of trying to abort the protests by sponsoring hooligans and thugs to disrupt the protests

He said these in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 31, Channels Television reports.

“What we have done in the past few days is to facilitate dialogue with the law enforcement and security agencies. The insistence by the Inspector-General of Police of ‘credible intelligence’ with plans for violence is a confirmation of the desperation of the government to abort the protests by sponsoring hooligans and thugs to disrupt the protests. This is currently ongoing in many parts of Lagos State.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) appealed to Nigerian youths to make sure the protest is orderly and peaceful, TheCable reports.

Adegboruwa advised the protesters to make known their demands to the government and give time to address them.

The prominent lawyer urged Nigerian youths to give room for more dialogue.

“Also, let the days of the protests be reduced to one day or the maximum three days and thereafter be suspended. Let your demands be made known to the government and then give time to address them.”

