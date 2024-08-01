Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara received a massive backlash after offering EndBadGovernance protesters pure water money at Port Harcourt Government House in Rivers state.

Fubara assured the protesters that he would deliver their message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara’s offer made the youths furious Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the governor thanked the protesters for being peaceful in making their demands known to the government.

He said:

“Here in Rivers State, we will do everything to make life better. But all we need from you is to support the Federal Government. We know there is hunger but just be patient with the government.

“I will give you a small thing for you to drink pure water.”

However, Fubara’s offer made the youths furious and they became uncontrollable as they talked back with annoyance.

‘No no, saying “We don’t need your, ‘keep your money, we want good governance in Nigeria’, Tinubu must go.”

Source: Legit.ng