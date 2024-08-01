Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have dispersed hundreds of protesters at Eagle Square in Abuja and at the Lekki toll-gate area of Lagos state with teargas canisters.

The police stated that they were enforcing the court order restricting protesters to Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Protesters fled in different directions and scampered for safety Photo credit: @PoliceNG

As reported by Daily Trust, some protesters scampered for safety while some protesters were unbothered when the operatives fired the canisters.

In a similar vein, the security operative in Lagos directed the protesters to join other protesters at the designated locations.

The police shot teargas to disperse protesters when they defied the order, The Nation reports.

