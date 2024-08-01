A nursing mother has accused operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command of shooting at protesters at Eagles Square in Abuja

According to the nursing mother, she joined the protest because husband was killed by bandits in Katsina state

FCT, Abuja - A nursing mother said she joined the hunger and hardship protest because her husband was killed by bandits in Katsina state.

The widow said she also joined the protesters at Eagle Square, Abuja because of the hardship in the country.

She accused the police of shooting teargas at protesters, asking if the police operatives wanted to kill her baby.

As reported by TheCable, she said people cannot eat because things are hard in the country.

“I came to protest the hardship in Nigeria and the police are shooting tear gas at us. Do they also want to kill my baby? People cannot eat. Things are hard.”

