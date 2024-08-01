Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Jos, plateau state - The former minister of youth and sports development, Barr. Solomon Dalung has joined the #EndBadGovernance protest against hunger and economic hardship in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Dalung alongside thousands of protesters stormed Secretariat Junction Flyover in Jos and trekked to Old Airport Roundabout, opposite NASCO.

Dalung said he is protesting against hunger, poverty, insecurity, injustice and impunity in Nigeria. Photo credit: @SolomonDalung/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

As reported by Leadership, Dalung said that Nigerians are suffering and it is becoming unbearable.

He told the crowd that the amended Nigerian Constitution gives them the right to stage peaceful protests. He also admonished security operatives not to intimidate the protesters

Dalung served as sports minister in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration between 20f15 and 2019.

The former minister called on government at all levels to sit up to address some of the challenges confronting the country.

Da;ung via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @SolomonDalung, announced his movement to the protest venue.

"On my way to the Nationwide protest against hunger, poverty, insecurity, injustice and impunity in Nigeria."

6 Protesters reportedly shot dead In Niger state

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least six persons protesting against hunger and economic hardship were shot dead in Suleja, Niger state.

The victims were hit with bullets by security operatives struggling to dislodge protesters who blocked a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The 10-day nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest over hunger and economic hardship commenced today, August 1.

