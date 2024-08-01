The Northern Youth Forum (NYF) has decided to withdraw from the ongoing hardship protest against President Bola Tinubu's administration

The group, in a statement co-signed by Comrade Kabir Musa and Dr Moses Itodo, expressed their intention to support the government's efforts

The NYF affirmed their loyalty to President Tinubu and Bello Mattawalle, praising Mattawalle's leadership and commitment to the region's security

The Northern Youth Forum (NYF) has withdrawn from the ongoing hardship protest against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Reason for the withdrawal

Northern youths back out of protest Photo credit: @NigerianStories/@Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

The group, in a statement, said that after thorough consideration, it determined that protesting would likely worsen the situation and impede progress.

The statement, co-signed by Comrade Kabir Musa and Dr. Moses Itodo, stated that instead, they would support the government's efforts to tackle challenges in the region.

The statement read:

"This decision was made after careful consideration of the current situation in the northern region, which is still recovering from insecurity.

"We believe that protesting at this time would only exacerbate the situation and hinder the progress being made."

Mattawalle, others working to better northern region

The NYF expressed confidence in the work of Minister of State for Defence Bello Mattawalle and other northern leaders who are collaborating with the government to address regional issues, Daily Trust.

They stated their intention to support and work alongside these leaders to foster stability and development rather than creating additional tension.

The group said:

"Additionally, we have noted that Minister of State for Defence Bello Mattawalle and other northern leaders are working diligently with the government to tackle the region's issues.

"We aim to support their efforts rather than undermine them or create additional tension. Our goal is to collaborate with them to promote the region's stability and development."

Northern youths: We are loyal to Mattawalle, Tinubu

Affirming their loyalty to President Tinubu and Bello Mattawalle, the youths announced their decision to collaborate with the current administration, The Authority reported.

They expressed confidence in the administration's vision and dedication to the region's development.

They said:

"Minister Mattawalle has shown remarkable leadership and commitment to enhancing the region's security and development.

"In his role as Minister of State for Defence, he has played a crucial role in tackling security issues in the region. We are proud to support him and fully commit our loyalty to his leadership."

Igbos maintain stand on boycotting hardship protests

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing has outlined their reasons for abstaining from the nationwide protests planned for August 1 to 10, 2024.

Acting National President Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu stated that, in alignment with the decision of their elders, the Igbo youths have decided against participating in the protests.

Okpalaezeukwu emphasized that while the hunger protest is a legitimate and understandable response to the nation's current challenges, there is concern that it could lead to the loss of lives and property among Igbo citizens, similar to the violence experienced during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

