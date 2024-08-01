Police fired shots into the air at Top Medical Junction in Tunga, Minna, to prevent protesters from blocking the busy road

Security forces, including the police and military, have secured key locations like the Kpakungu Roundabout

In response to the unrest, local markets and shops closed temporarily to avoid potential looting and ensure safety

Minna, Niger state - Gunshots were fired into the air at the Top Medical Junction in Tunga, Minna, Niger State, as protesters tried to block the road.

This is coming on the heels of the commencement of the nationwide hardship protest.

Earlier, the police had used tear gas to disperse the crowd, but the protesters regrouped and attempted to obstruct the busy road again.

To disperse them, officers resorted to firing shots into the air.

Legit.ng gathered that police and vigilantes were seen clearing stones used by protesters to block the road, Daily Trust reported.

Security forces, including the police, military, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have taken control of key areas, such as the Kpakungu Roundabout on the Minna-Bida road, which had seen protests earlier this year.

Additionally, markets and shops in the area were closed due to concerns about potential looting.

Police support Edo protesters with sachet water, sweets

In a related development, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Edo State Police Command has pledged to support and ensure the safety of protesters as long as the demonstrations are conducted peacefully within the state.

During a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, July 31, State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, affirmed that protesting is a fundamental right of the citizens.

