Protesters on Sunday, stormed Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos state, for the 4th Anniversary of the EndSARS protesters

Their gathering was to again register their grievances over police brutality and wanton killings of innocent youths in the country

In a twist, the policemen ground, fired tear gas at the demonstrators to disperse them and in the process, made some arrest

Some of the protesters who converged on the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state have been arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

As reported by Daily Trust, the protesters had assembled at the tollgate on Sunday, October 20, 2024, in commemoration of the shooting by soldiers on October 20, 2020.

Young persons protesting against police brutality had called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over brutality.

In compliance with the demand, the police authorities disbanded SARS but the protesters refused to leave the streets, especially the tollgate which had become a landmark for the protest.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had declared a curfew, but the protesters refused to leave the tollgate, prompting the deployment of soldiers.

The soldiers had opened fire, resulting in deaths, according to witnesses, but the military authorities and the federal government denied the killings.

Amnesty International had said at least 12 protesters were gunned down during the military intervention.

EndSARS 4th anniversary: Police arrest protesters

On Sunday morning, which marked the 4th anniversary of the incident, some protesters gathered at the tollgate, singing and waving placards.

However, operatives of the Lagos state police command on ground, tried to disperse them with teargas and gunshots. In the process, some of them were arrested.

The Punch confirmed the development in its publication on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

