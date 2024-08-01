The Edo State Police Command has committed to supporting and ensuring the safety of protesters

During a briefing on July 31, State Commissioner of Police CP Funsho Adegboye confirmed that protesters would receive protection, sachet water, and sweets

CP Adegboye warned that individuals attempting to cause trouble during the protests would face decisive action

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo State Police Command has pledged to support and ensure the safety of protesters as long as the demonstrations are conducted peacefully within the state.

Edo police promise to support protesters under some conditions Photo credit: @Naija_PR/@NigerianStories

Source: Twitter

During a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, July 31, State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, affirmed that protesting is a fundamental right of the citizens.

He said:

“We had a meeting with some leaders of the protest, we have agreed that it must be peaceful, we are going to protect them but there will be no blocking of roads or violence.

Residents who don’t want to participate in the protest can go about their regular businesses.

The planned hardship protest has been a burning issue in Nigeria, as some youths are determined to hit the streets to demand change in the country's current economic challenges, The Punch reported.

Edo police to support protesters with sachet water, others

Speaking further, Adegboye promised that protesters would be supported with sachet water during the protests, as reported by Daily Trust.

He said

“Police will protect and support them with sachet water and sweet. We have agreed that they will only occupy the Kings square which is the venue of the protest."

The CP warned troublemakers to stay clear from protest, saying they would be dealt with decisively.

ACF rejects planned nationwide protest

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has spoken out about the upcoming hardship protest planned by Nigerian youths, expressing both support for peaceful demonstrations and serious concerns about the potential impact and legitimacy of the protest.

The ACF raised concerns about severe disruptions to activities, essential services, and daily livelihoods during the 10-day prolonged protest of society.

The forum warned Nigerian youths that the federal government may not stand by and watch as the country's economy is destroyed.

Source: Legit.ng