Abuja, FCT—Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has passionately appealed to the federal government to extend the recent minimum wage increase to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Obidike urged the government to substantially increase the allowances of corps members in line with the new minimum wage, which was raised from 30,000 naira to 70,000 naira.

APC member Obidike Chukwuebuka urged the government to increase the allowances of NYSC members. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka, Bola Tinubu

Obidike: It's time to recognise corps members' sacrifices

Speaking further, Obidike emphasised the need to acknowledge and reward the efforts of the corps members.

"It's time to recognize the sacrifices of our corps members," Obidike stressed.

"They deserve a substantial increase in their allowances commensurate with the new minimum wage. We cannot ignore their contributions to national development.

"Let's make our corps members feel valued and appreciated. They are the future of our great nation," he told Legit.ng.

Why Tinubu should increase corps members' allowance

In a related development, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an interview with Legit.ng maintained that the corps members are not in the circle of employed civil servants, but their allowance can be increased to the minimum wage based on their current living conditions.

The legal practitioner said:

"I considered the need for the federal government to equally ensure that for the NYSC level, they should also start to ensure that the corps members start to enjoy the N70,000 largess. It is very important to clarify that in as much as the corps members are not within the labour bracket, they are not fully employed under the civil service rule or under the NLC standard wages. They are only collecting an allowance, and allowance is different from wages and salaries."

