Hunger Protest: Asari Dokubo Discloses Untouchable Areas, Warns
- Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has warned the nationwide hunger protest organisers against bringing the demonstration to the Niger Delta region
- Asari-Dokubo threatened that he and others would resist any attempt to bring the protest to the region and cause mayhem
- According to him, those who are sponsoring the protest are anarchists who are not ready to wait for the election period to sell themselves
Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta freedom fighter, has warned organizers of the planned nationwide protest against hardship not to come to the Niger Delta region.
He stated that the agenda of the protesters does not capture the problems of the people of the Niger Delta. Asari-Dokubo dared the protesters to come to the region, saying they would be resisted.
Why protesters would come to Niger Delta
According to Asari-Dokubo, the protesters are only interested in the resources of the Niger Delta, describing them as "anarchists".
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The Punch reported that Asari-Dokubo made the comments at a conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Tuesday, July 30, stating that he and others who believe in President Tinubu will not participate in the protest.
He alleged that some people who lost the 2023 presidential election were backing the protest to remove the government and warned the protesters against allowing themselves to be used by others, saying it would lead to exploitation of the region.
Hunger protest: Asari-Dokubo referenced EndSARS protest
Asari-Dokubo referred to the #EndSARS protest and said those who brought anti-protest to Oyigbo collected what they deserved. He urged the people not to be deceived by flowery words and statements but to look at the impact on society and the environment.
BREAKING: Police react as unknown persons threaten to deal with pro hunger protesters in viral video
The militant-turned-activist stated that President Bola Tinubu won the election despite all odds and should be allowed to govern. He warned against bringing the protest to the Niger Delta, saying it would be resisted.
Opposition leaders who endorsed hunger protest
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's one-year in office has been challenging for many Nigerians, as inflation has consistently increased. The president has swung into action as he announced the removal of the fuel subsidies on the day of his inauguration and floated the currency.
The two moves fronted Tinubu's economic reform. He also took several steps in which he appealed to Nigerians to endure the pain and said that things would soon get better. However, the cost of food continued to multiply, leading to the call for a hunger protest.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844