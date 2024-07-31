Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has warned the nationwide hunger protest organisers against bringing the demonstration to the Niger Delta region

Asari-Dokubo threatened that he and others would resist any attempt to bring the protest to the region and cause mayhem

According to him, those who are sponsoring the protest are anarchists who are not ready to wait for the election period to sell themselves

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta freedom fighter, has warned organizers of the planned nationwide protest against hardship not to come to the Niger Delta region.

He stated that the agenda of the protesters does not capture the problems of the people of the Niger Delta. Asari-Dokubo dared the protesters to come to the region, saying they would be resisted.

Asari Dokubo warned protesters not to come to Niger Delta Photo Credit: @ArakunrinSugar

Source: Twitter

Why protesters would come to Niger Delta

According to Asari-Dokubo, the protesters are only interested in the resources of the Niger Delta, describing them as "anarchists".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Punch reported that Asari-Dokubo made the comments at a conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Tuesday, July 30, stating that he and others who believe in President Tinubu will not participate in the protest.

He alleged that some people who lost the 2023 presidential election were backing the protest to remove the government and warned the protesters against allowing themselves to be used by others, saying it would lead to exploitation of the region.

Hunger protest: Asari-Dokubo referenced EndSARS protest

Asari-Dokubo referred to the #EndSARS protest and said those who brought anti-protest to Oyigbo collected what they deserved. He urged the people not to be deceived by flowery words and statements but to look at the impact on society and the environment.

The militant-turned-activist stated that President Bola Tinubu won the election despite all odds and should be allowed to govern. He warned against bringing the protest to the Niger Delta, saying it would be resisted.

Opposition leaders who endorsed hunger protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's one-year in office has been challenging for many Nigerians, as inflation has consistently increased. The president has swung into action as he announced the removal of the fuel subsidies on the day of his inauguration and floated the currency.

The two moves fronted Tinubu's economic reform. He also took several steps in which he appealed to Nigerians to endure the pain and said that things would soon get better. However, the cost of food continued to multiply, leading to the call for a hunger protest.

Source: Legit.ng