FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Ms. Onyeka Onwenu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 72-year-old legend passed away following a live performance at a birthday gathering.

President Tinubu pays tribute to late Nigerian artist, Onyeka Onwenu

Source: Twitter

Onwenu was renowned as a singer, songwriter, actress, journalist, activist, and politician.

Tinubu condoled with family of the demised in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Ajuri Ngalale via X on Wednesday, July 31.

Tinubu reflected on the loss of the "Queen of Songs," whose uplifting and harmonious rendition of 'One Love' in the 1990s fostered unity and camaraderie.

He also recalled Onwenu’s significant contributions to public welfare, highlighting her notable collaboration with King Sunny Ade on the 1980s family planning anthem, 'Wait for Me.'

Tinubu: Onwenu was exceptionally talented

President Tinubu honored the legacy of the exceptionally talented and versatile artist who dedicated herself to various forms of artistic expression, spreading joy and laughter to many.

He extended his condolences to the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the countless fans mourning the loss of the beloved star, PM News reported.

The President offers prayers for the eternal rest of the artist’s soul, hoping she finds peace in a realm where music never fades and where there is "Dancing in the Sun."

He affirms that Ms. Onwenu's legacy endures through her timeless masterpieces.

