The news of the passing of the late multitalented music legend Onyeka Owenu hit Nigerians like a bad dream

In an old video recording by media personality Chude, sighted by Legit.ng, Onyeka said some words of advice

The late musician shared one of the greatest lessons life has taught her with fans, which has sprung many reactions

The sad demise of Onyeka Owenu has left a bitter taste in the mouths of all who knew her and experienced her wisdom and artistry.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 72-year-old legend passed away following a live performance at a birthday gathering.

Onyeka was rushed to Reddington Hospital after the performance, where she eventually gave up the ghost. Many of her fans remember her with the memories they have of her.

One of Onyeka Owenu's old interviews with media personality Chude Jide-Onwo began to trend on social media.

Onyeka Owenu's advice to people

In the video, the veteran singer shared her greatest life lessons. Owenu noted that although life has taught her many lessons, one of the greatest is to forgive people easily.

Another would be to seek clarity in cases where others have wronged us, and we feel agitated and angry about the situation.

According to her, there is always an explanation, so it's better to speak one's mind and hear the next person's reason for their action rather than carry grudges in our hearts.

Internet users react to Onyeka's advice

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

