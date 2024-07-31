Onyeka Owenu Dishes Profound Life Lessons in Heartwarming Video: "Thanks For The Gift of You"
- The news of the passing of the late multitalented music legend Onyeka Owenu hit Nigerians like a bad dream
- In an old video recording by media personality Chude, sighted by Legit.ng, Onyeka said some words of advice
- The late musician shared one of the greatest lessons life has taught her with fans, which has sprung many reactions
The sad demise of Onyeka Owenu has left a bitter taste in the mouths of all who knew her and experienced her wisdom and artistry.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 72-year-old legend passed away following a live performance at a birthday gathering.
Onyeka was rushed to Reddington Hospital after the performance, where she eventually gave up the ghost. Many of her fans remember her with the memories they have of her.
One of Onyeka Owenu's old interviews with media personality Chude Jide-Onwo began to trend on social media.
Onyeka Owenu's advice to people
In the video, the veteran singer shared her greatest life lessons. Owenu noted that although life has taught her many lessons, one of the greatest is to forgive people easily.
Another would be to seek clarity in cases where others have wronged us, and we feel agitated and angry about the situation.
According to her, there is always an explanation, so it's better to speak one's mind and hear the next person's reason for their action rather than carry grudges in our hearts.
Watch her video here:
Internet users react to Onyeka's advice
Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:
@onyiinyeeechi__:
"Life. Thank you for the gift you and your art. Madam Onyeka Onwenu."
@desireuba:
"And this is how I find out the news. Dear God."
@ulsamuel74:
"I will miss her!"
@longjohn396:
"Rest in perfect peace, Legend."
@shiji_marthings:
"Keep Resting ma'am."
@olu_okiki:
"Clear the air and walk away with a lighter spirit."
Onyeka Onwenu Says She Raised Her Kids Alone
During a recent interview, veteran musician Onyeka Onwenu disclosed some personal information about her private life.
The singer said her ex-husband was not there for the children because she raised them from kindergarten to the master's degree level herself.
Onyeka further said she is not an advocate of divorce but sent a strong message to men who refuse to take care of their homes.
