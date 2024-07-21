The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has warned President Bola Tinubu of potential widespread civil unrest due to escalating economic hardships in Nigeria

The CNG criticized the government's recent rice distribution plan as inadequate and called for substantial actions to address issues

The group urged President Tinubu to address the root causes of the economic crisis, avoid high taxes on citizens and businesses

Abuja, FCT - The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has issued a stark warning to President Bola Tinubu, highlighting the urgent need to address the escalating economic hardship millions of Nigerians face.

The group's National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, spoke to Legit.ng on Friday, July 19.

Northern youths led by Charanchi speak to President Tinubu on looming protest Photo credit: Bola Tinubu/Chronnicles

The CNG expressed deep concerns over the potential for widespread civil unrest if immediate and effective measures are not taken.

Charanchi said:

"There is need to draw your esteemed attention to the alarming danger on the immediate horizon, as evidenced by dark clouds of imminent massive revolt of citizens against the government."

Inadequate government measures

The CNG criticized the government's recent announcement of distributing 740 truckloads of rice, amounting to 880,020 bags, to alleviate economic hardship.

Charanchi argued that such token measures are insufficient to address the widespread hunger affecting millions.

He said:

"The government's recent announcement to distribute 740 truckloads of rice, totaling 880,020 bags, nationwide to alleviate hardship is clearly and completely insufficient to address the mass hunger affecting millions of Nigerians."

Charanchi emphasized that public relations stunts will not solve the national crisis and urged the President to take more substantial action.

Root causes of economic crisis

Charanchi called on President Tinubu to address the root causes of the economic crisis, which include rising fuel pump prices, increased electricity tariffs, escalating food costs, the depreciating value of the Naira, and the high cost of governance.

He noted that while these problems predated his administration, the policies implemented since he took office have exacerbated the situation.

He advised:

"Mr. President must muster the necessary political will and courage to urgently address the root causes of these issues: increasing fuel prices, rising electricity tariffs, soaring food costs, the depreciating value of the Naira, and the high cost of governance."

Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about Nigerians' severe economic hardships.

Sanusi made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

