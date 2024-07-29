The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed telecom operators to immediately reactivate phone lines that were disconnected due to NIN-SIM verification issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday, July 29, directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend.

In a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, director of public affairs of the commission, and sighted by Legit.ng, the NCC said it took the decision given the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs.

MTN and other telcos have sent messages to subscribers to unfailingly link their NIN to their phone lines. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statement by the NCC partly reads:

"Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.

"Members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines."

MTN: NIN-SIM linkage deadline looms

Legit.ng reports that since December 2023, the NCC has reviewed the deadline a few times; April 15, 2024, was set as the deadline for the full network barring subscribers with four or fewer SIMs that had unverified NIN details.

This deadline was then reviewed to Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified.

How to unbar MTN line

Earlier, Legit.ng explained how to unbar an MTN line blocked due to NIN issue.

Numerous MTN Nigeria subscribers have decried the telecom’s decision to bar their telephone lines over NIN-SIM linkage without prior warning.

Many users of the South African telephone service provider woke up to the reality that they could not make or receive telephone calls or access the Internet, causing a large crowd at several MTN offices across Nigeria.

