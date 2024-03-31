The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has said it has extended the deadline for subscribers to link their NINs to their SIMs

The NCC reportedly gave a new deadline of July 31 2024, for subscribers with four lines to link their NIN

The commission stated that the initial deadline of March 29 2024, has been effected for subscribers

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for the disconnection of unlinked lines from April 15 to July 31, 2024, for subscribers with more than four SIM cards.

The new deadline for those with less than four SIM cards ended on March 29, 2024.

NCC says Nigerians with four SIM cards has July 31 to link their NINs Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The new deadline is not every subscriber

TheCable reports that a source at the NCC said the March 29 deadline has been effected.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the report, telcos have been given a deadline of July 31, 2o24, to verify the national identity numbers (NINs) of subscribers, and they are expected to bar lines whose NINs fail the verification on or before the deadline.

Per a report by NCC, about 45 million lines in Nigeria will be barred for not linking their SIM cards with their NINs from February 28, 2024.

45 million lines to be barred

The commission stated that of the 45 million lines, 42 million have neither made a call, used data or sent SMS in over a year.

The NCC had asked telecommunication companies to bar lines not linked to their NINs on March 29, stating that there would be no extensions for subscribers to comply with the NIN-SIM policy.

The NCC said that telcos have been directed to bar owners of more than four SIMs whose registration failed to match their NIN data.

A step-by-step guide to linking prepared meters with NINs

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians using prepared meters have been given a deadline of November 24, 2024, to update their meters.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), meters not updated by November 1, 2023, will no longer accept electricity tokens.

NERC stated that consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which they would use to carry out the update.

Source: Legit.ng