The Ikeja Electric company has announced an approved upward review for single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

The new prices mean Nigerians applying for prepaid meters in August will pay 5% more compared to July

The changes in prepaid meters reflect the fluctuation of the naira in the foreign exchange markets

Ikeja Electric has announced an approved price increase for single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.

The increase is expected to be implemented by all electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

In a notice shared with its customers on Wednesday, August 8, 2024, Ikeja Electric stated that all prices are valid subject to meter availability.

According to the company, a single-phase pre-paid meter will now cost an average of N124,700, up from the previous price of N118,357 announced in July.

Nigerians in need of three-phase pre-paid meters will pay an average of N213,387, up from the previous rate of N206,722.

NERC message to DisCos

In an earlier circular, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) promised to guarantee that metres were priced fairly and reasonably for both MAPs and end-use customers.

The circular reads:

"Ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allows for a viable return on investment.

"Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users.

"Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities."

