Millions of telecommunications subscribers woke up to find their telephone lines barred days before the deadline

The Nigeria Communications Commission had extended the deadline for SIM-NIN linkage to July 31, 2024

MTN, which has the largest number of active subscribers, has released easy steps to link SIMs without visiting the office

Telecommunication companies in Nigeria have commenced the final phase of disconnecting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) numbers not linked to National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This disconnection has come as a surprise to many subscribers given Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) extended deadline to July 31, 2024.

SIM disconnection notice

In December 2023, the NCC directed all telecommunications operators to fully bar all SIMs that had not submitted their NIN by February 28.

Additionally, customers who had submitted their NINs but remained unverified were to be barred on April 15.

However, this deadline was extended to July 31. Further guidelines were issued stating that no customer can have more than four active SIMs, and any excess SIMs must be barred, Punch reports.

Nigerians rush to link SIM

The sudden disconnection has caused many Nigerians to besiege MTN, GLO, and 9mobile stores near them in search of solutions.

Chinedu Eze, a trader at the MTN store in Ikotun area of Lagos, told Legit.ng that he has not been able to make or receive calls since Saturday July 27.

"My weekend has been terrible. My phone line was suddenly blocked. I honestly thought I had completed the process."

Another person, who gave her name as Bimpe, said she has been unable to make calls since Sunday.

"I can't make or receive calls. This is why I am here so early to find a solution. I can only call and receive on Whatsapp using wifi."

MTN releases easy steps to unblock line

Meanwhile, MTN has released a do-it-yourself step for its subscribers to unblock their SIMs without visiting its office.

In a post shared on its official X account, MTN said:

*Dial 996# or Buy bundles.

Visit: nin.mtn.ng

Check NIN status and proceed if not linked.

Enter OTP.

Enter NIN.

Give consent and submit NIN linking request.

OTP will be sent to your email and mobile number.

If you’re unable to receive OTP, please visit any nearby MTN Store to unblock your line.

