The NCC has denied that it approved an increase in tariffs for data and voice calls, contrary to recent reports

The commission explained that it only issued a directive for telecom operators to make their current tariff plans transparent to subscribers

Legit.ng also spoke to ALTON Chairman Gbenga Adebayo, who also denied any directive to increase tariffs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has refuted claims that it has approved increased tariffs for data and voice calls.

Relief for Nigerians as NCC deny an increase in call, data plans

Reports emerged that the commission has approved tariff increases for MTN, Airtel, Glo, and other telecom companies.

The report added that the new increase will see Nigerians pay more for telecom services.

NCC denies approving any increase

In a statement released on its official X handle, the NCC expressly denied that the regulator had given the green light for network operators to increase their tariffs.

The statement reads

"The NCC has neither approved any new Telecom Tariff Plans nor a hike as reported online. The public is advised to disregard these claims.

"The NCC has issued a directive for all operators to simplify their current tariff plans in a transparent and fair manner for consumers.”

Also, Legit.ng spoke to Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), and he denied such approval.

His words:

"Telcos have not been granted any approval for tarrif review."

Nigerians react to NCC clarification

Reacting to the NCC's statement, Nigerians expressed relief and thanked the commission.

@kunlealmi wrote:

"Great, thank you for the clarification. Please my network is really bad assist."

Also @confideluke said:

"I'm happy to hear this. Surfing the internet is one way I stay positive, despite my low income."

Internet outage hits states amid hunger protests

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have been hit with massive internet outages spanning major networks amid the nationwide hunger protest.

Subscribers of many telecommunication firms lament their inability to access many websites, especially social networks such as X and Facebook.

Many Nigerians suspect the authorities may have deliberately slowed down the Internet to stop the organizers from mobilizing via social networks.

