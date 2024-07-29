Prior to July 31st, 2024, a lot of users discovered that their phone connections had been prohibited

According to ALTON, the NCC's order had banned more than 40 million phone lines as of April

The group said that the customers whose connections were cut belonged to those who neglected to link their NIN

A number of MTN users woke up to find their phone lines banned yesterday, ahead of the July 31st, 2024, extended deadline that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) gave telecom companies to complete the NIN sim linkage.

The NCC had earlier erleased information stating that consumers are not allowed to have more than four active SIM cards. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

According to the Association of Licenced Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), as of April, more than 40 million phone lines had been blocked as a result of the NCC's order.

Despite its insistence that it wouldn't budge from its decision, the NCC allowed the telecom providers till July 31 to finish the process.

MTN reported at the conclusion of the first quarter that as of February 28 of this year, 4.2 million lines had been terminated from its network.

According to the firm, the severed lines belonged to consumers who failed to provide their National Identity Number (NIN).

The company claims that it has verified 19 million lines in total since the NCC issued an industry-wide regulation in December 2023 that required full banning of subscriber lines not linked to their NIN.

Out of these, The Guardian reported that it said 4.3 million have been verified and 4.2 million disconnected as of February, 28, 2024.

Recall that in December 2023, NCC directed all telecommunications operators to undertake full network barring of all SIMs that have failed to submit their NINs on or before February 28.

Additionally, as of April 15, customers who have provided their NINs but have not yet been confirmed would be blocked. However, the deadline was moved to July 31.

More instructions were released, stating that consumers are not allowed to have more than four active SIM cards, and any more than that need to be prohibited.

How Nigerians are reacting

On X, formerly twitter, Nigerians have a lot to say aout the development.

@dammiedammie35 said,

“Omoh, if MTN no block your line, you no no wetin God do for you o”

@SirDavidBent said,

“As a Nigerian, if you're not queuing at a fuel station because of scarcity, you'll definitely be at the nearest MTN Office this morning because lines of even those who linked their NINS have been barred. We're living in a country where impunity & cruelty reigns supreme.”

@Rerbiu wrote,

"We deserve to be treated with respect and dignity in this country. I'm extremely disappointed that my MTN line, which I've used faithfully for over 10 years, was suddenly barred this morning without any prior notification. Ive lost count of how many times I've linked it to my NIN”

How MTN responded

In an X post, MTN directs users to unblock their lines anytime and anywhere by dialing the code *996# or visiting the nin.mtn.ng to get started.

Call, data rates to increase

Legit.ng reported that telecom operators, represented by the Association of Licensed Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) have called for a tariff that reflects the actual cost of services.

The call is subsequent to earlier calls by ALTON for the federal government through the regulatory agencies to consider tariff increases for calls and data.

According to The Nation, the groups released a joint statement appealing to the Federal Government to safeguard telecom infrastructure from deliberate vandalism and theft.

