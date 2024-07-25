The S-EHRCN has praised Professor Terlumun Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for his innovative leadership

The group said since taking office, Professor Utsev has improved the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs)

Meanwhile, S-EHRCN urged the minister to sustain his efforts, collaborate with stakeholders, and continue working towards achieving President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda

Abuja, FCT—The Socio-Economic and Human Rights Campaigners Network (S-EHRCN) has commended Professor Terlumun Utsev, minister of water resources and sanitation, for his pragmatic leadership and innovative approaches to transforming Nigeria's river basins.

A statement signed by S-EHRCH's director, Rotimi Babatunde, said the minister started his assignment by introducing creative ways and means of reviving the country's ailing irrigation schemes.

Professor Terlumun Utsev, minister of water resources and sanitation, praised for his innovative leadership. Photo credit: @Waterresources9

Source: Twitter

Babatunde said since assuming office, Professor Utsev has improved the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) through exceptional leadership, introducing creative ways to revive ailing irrigation schemes and establishing a monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress.

Water minister engages governors, other stakeholders

The S-EHRCN said the minister has toured RBDAs and engaged state governors, traditional rulers, and stakeholders to create an enabling environment for sustainable development, boost food production, and enhance sanitation.

According to the group, Professor Utsev's efforts have increased food production, created jobs, and enhanced sanitation, with the RBDAs becoming models for sustainable development, promoting environmental sustainability, job creation, and economic growth.

"We commend Professor Utsev for his visionary leadership and innovative approaches, which have transformed the water resources and sanitation sector," S-EHRCN said.

Minister urged to sustain efforts

S-EHRCN urged the minister to sustain his transformative efforts, collaborate with stakeholders, and continue working towards achieving President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring the sector's continued growth and development.

"We also urge the Minister to continue to work towards achieving the President's Renewed Hope Agenda. We call for more collaboration between the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and other stakeholders, including state governments, host communities, and traditional rulers," the group said.

Source: Legit.ng