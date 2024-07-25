Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Prominent royal leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, have arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

They arrived together in a single bus for the meeting, which was scheduled for 2 pm.

Sultan, Ooni Arrive Aso Rock meeting with Tinubu Photo credit: Sean Gallup/@Naij_PR/@Osunboie

Source: Twitter

The agenda for the meeting has not been disclosed.

Detail later...

Source: Legit.ng