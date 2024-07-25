BREAKING: Sultan, Ooni Arrive Aso Rock for Closed-Door Meeting with Tinubu Amidst Economic Hardship
- Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu
- The royal leaders travelled together in a single bus for the meeting scheduled at 2 pm.
- Details of the meeting's agenda with president Tinubu have not been made public yet
FCT, Abuja - Prominent royal leaders, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, have arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
They arrived together in a single bus for the meeting, which was scheduled for 2 pm.
The agenda for the meeting has not been disclosed.
Detail later...
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944