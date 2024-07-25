The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three site workers were killed in a building collapse at Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, Lagos

The incident occurred at No. 13 Wilson Mba Street, where a set of three terraces under construction fell

Permanent Secretary Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu reported that the agency responded to the distress call and arrived at the scene shortly after the collapse

On Thursday, July 25, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three construction workers died when a building collapsed at Arowojobe Estate in Maryland, Lagos.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Permanent Secretary, shared this information in a statement.

Collapsed building in Lagos Photo credit: @upshotreports

Source: Twitter

The incident occurred at No. 13 Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the three deceased individuals were all male site workers, The Punch reported.

The statement said:

"The agency received a distress call about a collapsed building at 3:49 am, prompting an immediate response by 3:58 am.

"A set of three terraces under construction had collapsed. Search and rescue operations began immediately, resulting in the recovery of three dead adult males, the rescue of two alive, and one adult male trapped under the rubble."

He added that the rescued ones were carried out through the efforts of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service.

The statement further reads:

"All six men, who were site workers, are receiving pre-hospital care at the location. The State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit has been notified about the three fatalities."

"A combined team of agency personnel, fire service, and Nigeria Police are at the scene, with LASEMA’s excavator deployed to speed up search and rescue operations."

See the pictures below:

