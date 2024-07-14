In Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, an abandoned building has reportedly collapsed, trapping no less than five persons

An eyewitness account that the affected building has severally been used as a hideout by hoodlums and cultists

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed that two persons have been rescued while efforts were being made to rescue the remaining three

An abandoned building in the Sabo area of Osogbo, Osun state capital, collapsed on Sunday, July 14, trapping five people inside.

The building, an uncompleted storey structure, had been used as a hideout by hoodlums and cultists before its collapse.

Five persons trapped in Osun building collapse Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

How security operatives raises Osun uncompleted building

Security operatives had previously raided the building several times, and it was known to be a den for criminal activity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A source, Tunde, reported that three people had been rescued from the rubble, and security teams with a crane were working to rescue the remaining two.

The Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the collapse, stating that they had previously reported on the building's hazardous condition and recommended its demolition.

NSCDC confirms Osun building collapse

According to the NSCDC spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, two people had been rescued, and three remained trapped under the decking, requiring the use of a crane for rescue.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of the area, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the building's collapse.

Adeleke's comment reads in part:

“While we await the Crain, people are doing all they can within the physical human capacity to break the decking and connected rods. The LGA chairman and his team were around and went to see how the Crain could be brought down. On the ground are the SSG who just arrived, NSCDC, Police commissioner of police and the team, OSEMA, and other government dignitaries.”

Source: Legit.ng