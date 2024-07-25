Prominent civil society leaders in Nigeria gathered to celebrate Kole Shettima, the MacArthur Foundation’s Director, for his significant contributions to promoting transparency and accountability in governance

Prominent figures from Nigeria's civil society, media, academia, and non-governmental organizations recently convened to celebrate the significant contributions of Kole Shettima, the MacArthur Foundation’s Director in Nigeria.

Shetimma was praised for his selfless and relentless efforts to transform Nigeria. Image: Intervention

Hosted by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), the event, titled "Impact Series with Kole Shettima," highlighted Shettima's instrumental role in fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance across the country.

The Impact Series is an AFF's initiative to spotlight Nigerian legends while they are still alive. The last and inaugural honoree was Afe Babalola.

A gathering of esteemed voices

The event brought together notable personalities such as feminist activist and policy advocate Erelu Bisi Fayemi, media entrepreneur Simon Kolawole, television host Kadaria Ahmed, and about fifteen other influential speakers.

Each attendee shared insights on how Shettima, through the MacArthur Foundation, has positively impacted individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Nigeria.

A platform for reflection and celebration

According to Akin Fadeyi, the founder of AFF, the "Impact Series" was designed not only to honor Shettima but also to provide a forum for civil society members to engage in meaningful discussions about governance and anti-corruption efforts.

Fadeyi praised Shettima as a change agent whose daily mission is to improve Nigeria.

Tributes from distinguished leaders

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, in her tribute, described Shettima as a brother and friend whose efforts have significantly enhanced Nigeria's governance landscape.

She noted the importance of celebrating leaders like Shettima while they are still alive, urging attendees to adopt this practice.

“Today is special for me because we gather to speak about one man who has done a lot to change our country's narrative. Dr. Shettima has made it possible for us to look power in the face and ask questions where necessary. To me, he is a real hero, and we must all begin to learn from him to further impact our various societies,” Fayemi stated.

Simon Kolawole, media entrepreneur and publisher of The Cable Online, lauded Shettima’s dedication to advancing press freedom and media development.

He referenced Shettima's leadership qualities, such as his simplicity, accessibility, and responsiveness, as traits all leaders should emulate.

“Beyond Dr. Shettima’s contribution to societal growth, especially his commitment to training journalists in investigative reporting and providing media equipment, his simplicity and open-door policy are attributes all leaders should emulate,” Kolawole remarked.

Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, Executive Director of Lux Terra Leadership Foundation, praised Shettima’s accessibility and willingness to collaborate. He recounted how a single call from Shettima opened numerous opportunities for his foundation.

Dapo Olorunyomi, publisher of Premium Times, traced Shettima's commitment to Nigeria’s betterment back to his undergraduate days, noting his enduring humility and influence.

“Kole Shettima is one of the few people we should appreciate for the growth and development of investigative journalism and media in this modern age,” Olorunyomi said.

A humble response

In response to the accolades, Shettima expressed his gratitude, describing the event as a "bloodless coup." He credited his team for their support, emphasizing the importance of surrounding oneself with dedicated people.

"The kind of people you work with always makes the difference. Pay attention to the people you work with. I personally always care a lot about people, and the foundation has helped me actualize my dreams," Shettima said.

