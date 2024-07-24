Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said Nigeria is in the shackles of poor governance because it is opposed to the truth

Ikeja, Lagos state - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said prayers would not fix Nigeria's problems.

Ayodele stressed that Nigeria needs political solutions and not prayers to come out of its present challenges.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wake up and take Nigerians out of hunger, hyper-inflation and poverty.

Ayodele said in a recent interview with Alaroye TV:

“Nigeria does not need prayers anymore. God has already blessed Nigeria. We only did not get it right with leaders.”

He continued:

“Then, we also need to support the president with prayers concerning his health. Don’t let me deceive you, death will take a lot of politicians in 2025.

“Prominent personalities in our society need a lot of prayers.

“Nigeria can win the battle against terrorism, but those behind it are in government.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said Nigeria as a nation does not the newly-created ministry of livestock development, as "it is meaningless”.

He asserted that he is not afraid of anyone and will continue to speak the truth to power.

Watch the full interview below:

