Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of the Anambra South Senatorial District has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

This, Ubah said the signing of the bill addresses the setback caused by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to approve it, which had deepened feelings of injustice and slowed progress for the APC in the region.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, the Special Adviser, Media and Strategic Communications to Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah.

Bill will help tackle S/East dev't challenges - Ubah

Ubah lauded the President Tinubu for his dedication to tackling the region's development issues and promoting unity.

He emphasized that the bill’s passage represents the culmination of persistent efforts by him and other lawmakers to establish a development commission focused on the Southeast's essential needs, as reported by Leadership.

He commended President Tinubu for fostering a new era of collaboration between the Southeast and the federal government, which he believes will lead to significant growth and prosperity for the region, The Nation reported.

Ubah had reintroduced the bill to the Senate on October 4, 2023, after former President Buhari denied assent to the initial version.

The statement reads in part:

"This fresh version of the Bill is aimed to establish a Commission that will focus on the development of the Southeast region of Nigeria which has been historically marginalized and has faced various challenges in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development."

The commission will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental or developmental challenges in Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

