A group has moved to recognize notable Nigerians in the business of philanthropy engaged in community development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Communication, Mr. Alex Nwankwo, who emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting humanitarian efforts.

The statement says:

"The 2024 Humanitarian Awards and Magazine Event is set to take place on August 24th at Merit House, Maitama, FCT Abuja. This prestigious event will honor and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of individuals and organizations in the fields of humanitarianism, philanthropy, and community development."

The week-long celebration will begin on August 19th with a press conference, setting the stage for a series of impactful activities designed to make a positive difference in the community.

As highlighted by the statement, the activities to mark the event are:

"Feeding the Streets: Volunteers will distribute food to street beggars, addressing immediate hunger and bringing relief to the less fortunate. School of the Blind Visit: A visit to the School of the Blind, where writing materials and food items will be donated, highlighting the importance of inclusive education and support for visually impaired students.

"Kick Out Hunger Football Game: A football game aimed at raising awareness about hunger issues and promoting community spirit through sports. Skill Acquisition Workshop: A workshop designed to equip participants with valuable skills, empowering them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to community development."

The statement futher noted that the highlight of the event will be the awards ceremony on August 24th, where outstanding humanitarian efforts will be recognized and celebrated.

The ceremony will also feature the publication of a special magazine documenting the achievements and insights shared during the event.

In addition, a summit will be held to discuss challenges, share best practices, and strategize for future humanitarian initiatives.

