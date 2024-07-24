Amid the ongoing disagreements with NNPC and NMDPRA, Aliko Dangote continues to be the crown jewel of Africa

Dangote has received a special invitation from the President of Gabon, Brice Nguema, to bring in his investments

The country is trying to woo Dangote to set up plants that will focus on cement and fertiliser production

President Brice Nguema of Gabon has invited Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Industries Limited, to invest in his country.

President Nguema encouraged Dangote to explore opportunities in Gabon's cement and fertiliser sectors.

He wants specifically Dangote to focus on urea and phosphate production.

Dangote gets an invite from Gabon on investment

Nguema made this call to Dangote during his visit to Gabon, where he engaged with top government officials.

During the meeting, Nguema showed strong enthusiasm for the potential partnership, emphasising Gabon's dedication to fostering a favourable environment for foreign investments.

He highlighted that working with Dangote Industries would yield substantial benefits, such as job creation, technology transfer, and increased industrial capacity.

Dangote gives a reply to Gabon's president

In his reaction, Dangote said the call from Gabon's president aligns with Dangote Industries' strategic vision of expanding its footprint and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

His words:

“We’re excited about investing in Gabon. We want to help the country diversify its economy and grow its industries. With our experience in cement and fertiliser production, we plan to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agriculture.”

Punch reports that further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalise the investment plans.

