President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and Aliko Dangote have been urged to find ways to settle their differences

MS Ingawa, a stakeholder in the oil and gas sector and public commentator, posited the growing concerns about the Dangote Refinery directly affected the economy

According to the expert, Dangote was yet to be clear about the readiness of the refinery in supplying PMS to Nigeria, and the government was your to answer questions on the PIS and crude oil supply

The recent revelation by Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Refinery, concerning the marketization of his product, has been summarised by MS Ingawa, a stakeholder in the oil and gas sector and an aide to the minister of housing and urban development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa.

In an exclusive interview with Legit, Ingawa, an engineer and a public commentator.ng, explained that the federal government and Dangote are yet to answer some questions for Nigerians.

He then called on the government and the business mogul to settle their differences in dialogue, adding that the development directly affects the Nigerian economy.

Ingawa said:

"It’s more politics than patriotism. Both the Government and Dangote have questions to answer. Dangote is not clear about his Refinery’s readiness, especially for PMS supply, and the government is also not sincere about implementing PIA and supplying crude to the refinery.

"They have to sit down and resolve it as this is something that involves the economy directly."

Dangote challenges the House of Representatives

Dangote was earlier reported to have urged the House of Representatives to investigate the quality of diesel and petrol at filling stations across Nigeria.

The entrepreneur requested the House to set up a committee to test products at various filling stations, citing damage to vehicles and engines caused by substandard products.

He also called for an investigation into the quality of laboratories used to test imported products, comparing them to those at the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote offered to have his refinery's products independently tested, confident it would attest to their quality and expose issues with other products in the market.

The Dangote Refinery has faced accusations of seeking a monopoly, but Dangote denied this, stating that the company received no special incentives and did not prevent other players from operating.

