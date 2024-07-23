A coalition of 200 Middle Belt youth leaders has urged young people from the region to avoid participating in planned nationwide protests from August 1

The coalition alleged that faceless groups with ulterior motives are driving the protests, which they believe aim to cause chaos and destruction

The group also called on President Tinubu to provide sustainable solutions to address economic challenges, particularly for Middle Belt ethnic nationalities

Abuja, FCT—A coalition of 200 Middle Belt youth leaders has called on young people from the region to avoid participating in planned nationwide protests from August 1 to 23, citing concerns over potential violence and destabilisation.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 23, the coalition said while it appears that the planned protests aim to draw attention to Nigeria's economic hardship and high inflation, some faceless groups with ulterior motives are driving the planned march.

A coalition of Middle Belt youth leaders has urged people from the region to boycott planned nationwide protests.

Source: UGC

"We, in the Middle Belt, believe these efforts to set the country aflame are not motivated by altruism but by their selfish ambition.

"We are aware that paid thugs and criminals have been armed to cause chaos and unrest and ultimately destroying lives and property," the coalition said in the statement.

These group of individuals can go to any length to set the country on fire and to make the government ungovernable at the expense of lives and property of innocent citizens because they did not get what they thought was their due in a Tinubu Presidency."

Planned siege on FCT raises concerns

The coalition alleged that the protest organisers plan to lay a military-style siege on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which could lead to confrontations with security personnel or isolate the seat of government.

"It is in the public space that the planners of the protest are plotting to lay a military style siege on the FCT by blocking entrance/exit routes to the city, all in the middle-belt region which would create confrontation with security personnel or isolate and make the seat of government vulnerable to non-state actors," the statement added.

Stay away from protest, Middle Beltans urged

The coalition urged Middle Beltans to stay calm and avoid the protests, citing concerns for their security, particularly in rural areas where they have suffered constant massacres from militia groups.

The Middle Belt youth leaders reiterated their call for non-participation in the protests, emphasising the need to protect lives and property.

They vowed to explore alternative approaches to address the economic setbacks.

Tinubu told to provide sustainable solutions

While acknowledging President Tinubu's efforts to address the economic challenges, the coalition urged him to explore more equitable solutions, particularly for Middle Belt ethnic nationalities.

They also called on the president to reduce expenditures on public office holders.

"While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s effort to clean up the damage of the previous administration, we urge him to continue to be more equitable, particularly to Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities. We assure you that we will never partake in destroying this effort to recover Nigeria," the statement added.

"We wish to also challenge President Tinubu to cut back on expenditures on public office holders in consonance with the reality in our country."

