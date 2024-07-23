On Tuesday, July 23, Tinubu sent an Executive Bill to the House of Representatives seeking to amend the Nigeria Police Act in accordance with the 1999 Constitution as amended

The proposed amendment will address the contentious issue surrounding the retirement age and tenure of the IGP

House of Reps Speaker Abbas spoke more about the Police Act Amended Bill 2024 during plenary on Tuesday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent an executive bill to the leadership of the House of Representatives seeking to amend the Nigeria Police Act in accordance with section 58 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Tinubu wants reps to work on the police act bill to address the contentious issue surrounding the retirement age and tenure of the IGP. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Police Act: Tinubu forwards bill to reps

The amendment also seeks to alter the Police Act in relation to the appointment and tenure elongation of the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Daily Trust, the bill seeks to amend the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 (“Principal Act”) to enable the person appointed as IGP to remain in office until the end of term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

The bill seeks that Section 18 of the Principal Act is amended by adding a new subsection (8A) – “(8A) Notwithstanding the provisions of sub-section (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act”.

While reading the correspondence at plenary, on Tuesday, July 23, Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker, said:

“Here is another executive bill. The message reads as follows: “Transmission of Nigeria Police Act Amended Bill 2024.

“Function to section 58 sub section 2 of the federal constitution of Nigeria as amended I forward here the above bill for consideration and passage by the house of Representatives.”

Meanwhile, the current Police IG, Kayode Egbetokun, appointed in June 2023 for a four-year term, is at the centre of this legislative adjustment, The New Telegraph reported.

Currently, the Act says that an officer considered for the position of IGP, must have at least four years in service.

However, President Tinubu did not take that into consideration in the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun, current IGP who is due for retirement in a few months.

The bill has been passed for a second reading and sent to the Committee on the Whole.

Police arrest crypto billionaire Blord

In another development, Legit.ng reported that police confirmed the arrest of businessman and cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, known as Blord.

The Force's spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday, July 16.

Adejobi detailed the charges against Blord and his company while emphasizing police commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the security of Nigeria’s cyberspace.

Source: Legit.ng