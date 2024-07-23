The Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has stated that Nigeria will continue to face challenges in peace and development

The Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared that Nigeria will continue to struggle with peace and development due to the increasing injustices faced by the Igbo people.

The Igbo are an ethnic group predominantly located in Nigeria’s southeast region.

Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, made this assertion in a statement released on Monday, July 22.

Ogbonnaia alleges policy of injustice against Igbos

Ogbonnia emphasized that peace in Nigeria is unattainable when there is a deliberate government policy of injustice, hostility, and harsh treatment toward a vibrant, resourceful, and populous ethnic group like the Igbo, Premium Times reported.

He said:

"Peace, progress, and national development are impossible when a government policy deliberately targets a vibrant, resourceful, and populous ethnic group like the Igbo."

Citing an example of the alleged injustice, Ogbonnia recalled that in January 2021, then-President Muhammadu Buhari appointed several service chiefs but did not include any Igbo individuals.

Ogbonnia further characterized the current economic hardships in Nigeria as a "comeuppance of Igbophobia."

He said:

“It (hardship) is an inevitable result of orchestrated injustice, marginalization, and ethnic bigotry against the Igbo.”

This is not the first instance of the Igbo accusing the Nigerian government of injustice against them, Vanguard reported.

Ogbonnia speaks on marginalization of Igbos since 1967

Since the conclusion of the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970, the Igbo community has persistently voiced concerns about being marginalized in the allocation of social infrastructure and political positions.

The frustration among the Igbo community intensified after the 2023 presidential election when Peter Obi, an Igbo and former governor of Anambra State, did not win despite having significant support, particularly from Nigerian youths.

Obi, who ran as the Labour Party candidate, contested Bola Tinubu's victory in various Nigerian courts, including the Supreme Court, but was unsuccessful in all his legal challenges.

Ohanaeze orders Igbos in North, West to boycott protests

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Igbo people living outside their region have been advised to avoid participating in the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship starting in August.

Isiguzoro cited historical instances where Igbo communities suffered disproportionately in the wake of major protests and riots across Nigeria.

