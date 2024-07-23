Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has announced that he will remain silent for now regarding the performance of Bola Tinubu's administration

FCT, Abuja—Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has stated that he plans to remain silent for the time being regarding Bola Tinubu's administration's performance.

Soyinka made this remark during an interview with pressmen as part of the celebration of his 90th birthday.

Wole Soyinka rejects speaking about President Bola Tinubu's 1-year in office

Source: Twitter

Soyinka's promise to review Tinubu's administration after 1-yr

At the beginning of Tinubu's administration, the Noble Laureate had pledged to review Tinubu's administration when he paid a visit to Tinubu in Lagos in 2023, The Punch reported.

When asked by the team about his promise to evaluate Tinubu's performance after one year in office, Soyinka responded that he is aware many are eagerly awaiting his comments to criticize him.

Soyinka added that he intends to d for now, PM News reported.

Soyinka said:

"Firstly, understand that I don’t operate on a strict schedule. It would be naive to think that I would speak precisely after one year. I am aware that some people are eagerly waiting for Wole Soyinka to speak, and whatever I say, they will pounce on it.

"I have endured more toxic nonsense in my life than most can imagine. Anyone who attacks me, I will metaphorically swallow and dispose of, and then continue with my life as usual."

Soyinka noted that he would remain quiet about Tinubu's administration, just as he was when he cut his American Green card.

He added that those eagerly waiting for him to speak should undertake extreme measures or continue their attacks.

"So, there are people eagerly waiting for me to speak. When I cut up my American Green Card, I didn't announce it for several months, and similarly, I intend to stay silent for now and not make any public statements."

Wole Soyinka opens up on alleged invasion of radio station

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nobel Laureate prof. Wole Soyinka, on Monday, July 15, expressed that he never anticipated reaching the age of 90.

Soyinka clarified that he never broke into a radio station but sneaked in to retrieve something that belonged to the Nigerian people.

He noted that if they had played it, it would have demoralized the people and established the culture of brutality in the country.

Source: Legit.ng