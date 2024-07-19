Former minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, said fake news almost destroyed his marriage of 40 years

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - Former minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has narrated how fake news of $1.9bn paid into his account almost destroyed his marriage of 40 years.

Mohammed said his wife believed the fake news and woke him up during the night to make her signatories to his accounts.

Mohammed said many people believed the fake news, including his wife Photo credit: @SERAPNigeria

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking during a programme organised by the Mass Communication Department of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun state on Thursday, July 18.

Mohammed said there was a need for all hands to be on deck to fight the menace of fake news.

According to the former minister, one might not know the gravity of false reports until one falls victim.

“One day, my wife woke me up in the middle of the night and spoke in Yoruba, She called me: ‘Daddy,” and I said, ‘Yes, what is it?’ She said, ‘We all know that death can come at any time; we may say it wouldn’t be this early but it may be, but whatever happens, it will be good if you make me one of the signatories to your bank account to prepare for any eventuality. Even my friends and many other people are already begging me for money after seeing the report of so much money in your account."

As reported by Vanguard, Mohammed had earlier stated this at an event to commemorate the 90th birthday anniversary of Prof. Wole Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel laureate for literature.

