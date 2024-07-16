Noble laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka reflected on reaching the age of 90, which he never anticipated

The elder statesman also clarified that he did not break into a radio station during the military era

Soyinka criticised Nigerians for habitually blaming the government without self-reflections

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nobel Laureate, prof. Wole Soyinka, on Monday, July 15, expressed that he never anticipated reaching the age of 90.

Soyinka made this statement during a question and answer session with about 383 students who participated in the 2024 edition of the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange Programme at his ARI residence in Ijegba, Abeokuta.

Born on July 13, 1934, Soyinka turned 90 on Saturday, July 13.

Reflecting on his life experiences, Soyinka mentioned that he did not foresee living this long and became a writer to address the anomalies in the stories he heard while growing up, The Punch reported.

I never broke into a radio station - Soyinka

On why he broke into a radio station during the military era, he said:

“I never broke into a radio station, but sneaked in. The radio station was holding on to something that belonged to the people, and I decided to retrieve it. If that item had been played, it would have demoralised the people and established the culture of brutality.”

Speaking on other issues, he blamed Nigerians for habitually criticising the government while being reluctant to reflect on their actions.

Soyinka argued that crimes such as kidnapping and robbery cannot be solely attributed to poverty or inequality but are rooted in selfishness and the pursuit of a luxurious lifestyle.

Soyinka: Gov Abiodun contributed to my stay in Nigeria

The award-winning writer also praised Governor Abiodun for his efforts to enhance the environment around his residence and prevent its degradation.

Soyinka highlighted that this support has contributed to his decision to remain in the country.

On his part, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun announced scholarships and gifted laptops to nine students who excelled in an essay competition organised in honour of Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

Governor Abiodun highlighted that the scholarships and laptops were given to encourage students to continue writing and inspire others to participate in future competition editions, as Leadership reported.

Soyinka is the most celebrated black African, says Gov Abiodun

He described the Nobel Laureate as the most celebrated black African who has excelled in his career.

The governor stressed the importance of engaging the youth to foster progress and prosperity in Nigeria and globally, ensuring that their thoughts and goals are aligned with the betterment of the motherland and humanity.

Abiodun explained that the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange was established to honour Soyinka’s legacy and to reflect his lifelong dedication to education, cultural exchange, and the nurturing of future leaders.

He added that this initiative embodies Soyinka’s values, including justice, freedom, and the pursuit of excellence in the arts and humanities.

The governor stated:

“We are celebrating a project that has upheld his ideals and vision for over 14 years. It is evident that the Nobel Laureate has effectively harnessed the values and wisdom inherent in African culture and tradition in his global engagement as a world citizen of African descent."

Tinubu renames Nat’ l Theatre to honour Wole Soyinka at 90

