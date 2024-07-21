The presidency has reacted to the recent outburst by Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, about the Dangote Refinery

President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, assured that the refinery would not fail while reacting to a video where Dangote recounted how he bought the land for the refinery

Onanuga's comment followed a recent call by Dangote to the national assembly to probe the allegation of substandard fuel in the country

The presidency has reacted to the recent controversies surrounding the functionality of Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, expressing optimism that the oil company will come to reality irrespective of the challenges.

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu Bola's special adviser on information and strategy, assured that "Dangote refinery must not fail" while reacting to the tweet about the challenges of the Nigerian private refinery.

Presidency speaks on Dangote refinery Photo Credit: @offiialABAT

Source: Twitter

Dangote discloses what he paid to Lagos

In a video posted on social media, Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, disclosed that he paid $100 million for the land where he built the refinery in Lagos and was not trying to create a monopoly in the oil sector.

Dangote was earlier reported to have urged the House of Representatives to investigate the quality of diesel and petrol at filling stations across Nigeria.

The entrepreneur requested the House to set up a committee to test products at various filling stations, citing damage to vehicles and engines caused by substandard products.

Dangote challenges the House of Representatives

He also called for an investigation into the quality of laboratories used to test imported products, comparing them to those at the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote offered to have his refinery's products independently tested, confident it would attest to their quality and expose issues with other products in the market.

The Dangote Refinery has faced accusations of seeking a monopoly, but Dangote denied this, stating that the company received no special incentives and did not prevent other players from operating.

See the presidency's reactions to the controversies:

Source: Legit.ng