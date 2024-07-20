Katsina state governor Dikko Umaru Radda has summoned a meeting to explore the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling on local government autonomy

Governor Radda noted that Katsina's local governments already possess substantial autonomy

The Katsina state governor also unveiled plans to hold local government elections, adding that the state is committed to upholding the constitution

Katsina, Nigeria - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina state has convened a meeting to discuss the implications of the recent Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

A statement released on Saturday, July 20, by Chief Press Secretary Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, indicates that Governor Radda identified some potential challenges but reaffirmed the state's commitment to upholding the constitution.

LGAs in Katsina state already enjoy autonomy - Radda

Governor Radda noted that local governments in Katsina state already enjoy a significant level of autonomy, with the state committed to operating under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathers that the Katsina state governor had asked the state Attorney General to provide a full report on the legal implications of the Supreme Court's decision, emphasising the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges posed by the new ruling.

The governor, who was once a local government chairman himself, empathised with the chairmen and acknowledged the socio-economic challenges and insecurity faced by frontline local governments.

Katsina to conduct LGA elections soon

Governor Radda also highlighted his administration's forward-thinking approach, including plans to conduct local government elections and the state's Community Development Programme, designed to empower local governments by involving communities in identifying and prioritising their needs.

He stressed the importance of collaborative governance, joint decision-making, and the role of the Community Development Programme in making governance more efficient and effective.

LG autonomy: Committee set up to develop roadmap

According to Governor Radda, a committee comprising state, local government, and state assembly representatives, along with experts, has been set up to formulate a way forward and develop a roadmap for addressing the challenges posed by the Supreme Court's judgment.

He provided figures on federal allocation to local governments in Katsina, highlighting the need for a comprehensive strategy to address financial management and ongoing development projects.

His words:

"N15.1 billion naira was provided for various projects carried out by the local governments, 360 million for school instructional materials, 1.58 billion for foreign and local scholarships, and 939.8 million towards Hajj."

"The local governments expended 6.14 billion on food palliatives, with an additional 3.1 billion in palliative care and salah package paid directly to local government and LGEA workers. 3.84 billion was used towards purchasing fertilisers and 1.19 billion on agrochemicals. This is not exhaustive but represents monies sent directly to local governments.Joint decision-making is an inseparable part of policy implementation. This is not exhaustive but represents monies sent directly to local governments."

The Katsina state governor appealed for cooperation and collaboration among all stakeholders to navigate the new realities brought about by the Supreme Court's decision.

