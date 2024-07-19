Details of how to check what is being sent to each local government in Nigeria from the federal government allocation have emerged

The development followed the Supreme Court judgment that granted financial autonomy to the local governments in Nigeria

The Supreme Court also stopped the governors from dissolving the local government administration and appointing caretaker committees

Following the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government, President Bola Tinubu vowed to ensure that what is being sent to the local government as monthly allocations is made public.

In his reaction to the judgment, Tinubu urged Nigerians to hold their local government councils accountable for the funds they receive from federal allocation and improve governance.

In a fresh development, BudgiT revealed step-by-step guide for Nigerians to know what is sent to their local governments as monthly federal allocation.

The civic tech organisation said the move aims to empower Nigerians and make the local government accountable and functional.

How to check local government allocation

Below is the step-by-step guide to know the federal allocation sent to your local government monthly:

Type me.budgit.org in your browser Sign up Enter your name and state and local government. It will instantly display your state and local government allocation

LG autonomy: Supreme Court judgment

Recall that the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 11, granted financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria and empowered the federal government to withhold the allocation of any local government where elections have not been conducted.

The apex court also emphasized that it was unconstitutional for the governors to run the council's affairs with their hand-picked caretaker committee and stopped them from further dissolving local government elected officials.

According to the Supreme Court, the local government is recognised as Nigeria's third tier of government and should be allowed to operate without interference.

