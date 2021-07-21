Two communities in Benue state have become a warzone as communal rivalry led to the killing of an unspecified number of people

The communal crisis which has led to the destruction of many houses escalated on Tuesday night, July 20

James Ijirgba, the chairman of Konshisha LGA where the communities are located has confirmed the fresh crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Konshisha LGA, Benue state - A fresh communal crisis between Ochoro and Bonta communities of Konshisha local government area of Benue state has led to the killing of many people.

Daily Trust reported that about 50 houses were also allegedly razed in the fresh rivalry that broke out between Bonta and Ochoro, a neighbouring community.

According to the newspaper, witnesses from both sides of the warring communities admitted that the crisis broke out on Monda, July 19, and escalated on Tuesday night, July 20.

Many people have been allegedly killed in a fresh communal crisis in Benue state. Photo credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: Facebook

A witness from Konshisha was cited as saying that the renewed crisis could be an offshoot of the age-long rift between Bonta and Ukpute.

The witness said:

“Over 30 women and kids massacred. And over 50 houses were razed. Ochoro is neighboring community of Bonta and Ukpute. It is a community in Oju that has no issue with neither Bonta nor the militia.”

Oju LGA chairman, Konshisha LGA counterpart react

Meanwhile, the chairman of Oju LGA, Clement Onaa, has said he was aware of the crisis and had called his Konshisha colleague to commiserate with him.

The council chairman of Konshisha, James Ijirgba, also confirmed the fresh crisis.

He, however, said was still waiting for details from the police command in the state.

Communal crisis: Several churches reportedly set ablaze

In a related development, about 30 houses, including several churches, were reportedly burnt down during a communal clash in the Gboko local government area of Benue state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The clash which was between Ipav and Yandev communities began as a minor argument but later snowballed into a full-blown confrontation that lasted from Saturday evening, July 10, to Sunday, July 11.

The development was reportedly triggered by a land dispute between Mbakpegh of Ipav and Mbatur of Yandev communities on the bank of a stream called Amboor.

Source: Legit