Peter Obi Writes Supporters Ahead of 63rd Birthday, Details How He Wants to Be Celebrated
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Ahead of his 63rd birthday on July 19, Peter Obi has requested his supporters to redirect resources for celebrations towards donations to schools, hospitals, and others
  • Obi emphasised the importance of prayer and sacrifice, urging political leaders to prioritise the needs of the poor and marginalised
  • The former governor equally redirected his birthday celebration funds to support healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation initiatives

Abuja, FCT - As Peter Obi prepares to celebrate his 63rd birthday on Friday, July 19, the former Labour Party presidential candidate has issued a heartfelt appeal to his well-wishers and supporters to focus on giving back to the community.

Obi also expressed gratitude for life, good health, and the opportunity to contribute to humanity.

Peter Obi makes appeals to supporters ahead of 63rd birthday
Peter Obi appeals to supporters ahead of 63rd birthday Photo credit: Peter Obi
Source: Facebook

The former governor of Anambra state made the appeal in a statement released on Wednesday, July 17, via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Specifically, Obi called on those planning to celebrate his birthday to redirect their resources towards supporting critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.

He wrote:

"To those organizing events and spending funds in celebration of my birthday, I kindly request that you redirect those resources towards supporting the needy, particularly those in hospitals and schools.
"Your contributions can help pay medical bills and school fees for the less privileged."

Obi makes personal commitments to giving back

Leading by example, Obi said he has redirected his birthday celebration funds towards supporting healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He said:

"I have therefore personally redirected the resources I would have used for celebrations towards supporting critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation."

Obi calls for prayers, sacrifice

The ex-governor also emphasised the importance of prayer and sacrifice for the greater good of the country.

He added:

"My appeal to my well-wishers and supporters, particularly in Nigeria and Africa, is to use this occasion to fervently pray for our nation and respective countries.
"Let us present ourselves, as political leaders, to God, so that He may touch our hearts to make sacrifices, utilize public resources for the greater good, and prioritize the needs of the poor and marginalized."

Obi’s key ally Balami dumps LP for APC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, July 17, aviation expert and youth activist Comrade Isaac Balami dumped the Labour Party (LP) and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday.

