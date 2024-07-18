The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths and Students has withdrawn from planned nationwide protests against economic hardships in Nigeria

The coalition cited uncertainty about the organizers and their motives, prioritizing the safety and well-being of its members

The decision highlights the importance of education and future success over participating in potentially violent protests

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths and Students has announced its withdrawal from the planned nationwide mass protests against the prevailing economic hardships in Nigeria.

The decision was made during a two-day meeting in Kano, where the coalition's National Coordinator, Jibril Bello-Gama, cited uncertainty about the organizers and their motives as the reason for their withdrawal.

The group of students and youths cited safety reasons as the cause for their withdrawal. Image: CCNYS

Source: Original

Addressing a news conference, Bello-Gama emphasised the importance of prioritizing education and future success over participating in potentially violent protests.

He urged members of the coalition to refrain from joining the protests, citing the safety and well-being of students as their top priority, Daily Post reported.

The coalition's decision comes as a response to calls for nationwide protests by faceless groups, urging Nigerians to demonstrate against the government's alleged insensitivity to the country's multifaceted challenges.

However, the coalition has expressed scepticism about the organisers' intentions, fearing that the protests may turn violent.

Bello-Gama highlighted the importance of education, citing the availability of interest-free educational loans and the need for students to focus on their studies.

He also drew attention to past experiences, such as the elongation of academic calendars due to protests at Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil and Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, in the 2017/2018 academic session.

Zulum urges Nigerians to shun planned nationwide protests

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, had appealed to citizens to refrain from protesting over the current economic hardships, emphasising that the challenges are temporary and the government is working tirelessly to address them.

Speaking at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Maiduguri, the governor acknowledged the right to protest, saying it was a fundamental right provided by democracy.

He, however, warned of the potential for manipulation by anarchists and enemies of peace, leading to violence and setbacks in the progress achieved so far.

