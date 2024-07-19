Labour Party Chieftain Basil Maduka has urged President Bola Tinubu to engage opposition leaders urgently

FCT, Abuja—Labour Party Chieftain Basil Maduka has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently engage leaders of the opposition party to tackle the country's spate of economic hardships.

Specifically, Maduka urged Peter Obi, the party's 2023 presidential candidate, to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in tackling the nation's economic challenges.

Maduka, who spoke to Legit.ng, on Monday, July 15, also recommended that the president engage more technocrats and business leaders to enhance his economic strategies.

Maduka had, during the 2023 Imo gubernatorial election, contested under the Labour Party.

Why Atiku, Obi must visit Tinubu - Maduka

Maduka said that since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has met only one of his three main opponents from the February 25 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

He added that Obi and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, have consistently criticized government policies but have not visited the president.

Addressing Obi's ongoing criticisms as an instance, Maduka remarked:

"Peter Obi is entitled to his views. However, governance is a collective effort, and opposition can be more effective from within the system.

"But if you're on the outside, people might not take you seriously. Talk is cheap; anyone can say, 'If I were president, I would do this or that.' But when given the chance, the reality often shifts."

Nigerians urged to support Tinubu

The Labour Party chieftain also emphasized that all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, should support the president in his efforts to deliver democracy's benefits to the nation.

"It is high time we focus inward and move beyond party politics, religion, or ethnicity. The private sector plays a larger role than the government. This is no longer an APC government; it is a government for all Nigerians.

"The president has eliminated fuel subsidies to ensure more resources flow into government coffers. Mr. President needs technocrats and individuals who will not discriminate, regardless of party affiliation."

