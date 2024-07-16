On Sunday, July 14, bandits attacked Dan Isa village in Zamfara state, killing four people and kidnapping 150 others, including two infants

Following the attack, residents have fled to nearby areas due to ongoing fears of violence

Zamfara state’s Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, reported that although no specific details about the latest attack were received, multiple assaults occurred in Gusau last week

Zamfara state - Bandits have killed four people and kidnapped 150 others, including two infants aged six and eight months, during an attack on Dan Isa village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara state on Sunday, July 14.

Dan Isa is less than 14 kilometres from Gusau, the state capital.

Zamfara state governor, Lawal Dauda, whose state was attacked by bandits Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

This incident occurred just a week after 46 residents of Dogon Kade were released by bandits following an alleged ransom payment of N21 million.

Village residents narrate ordeals

A Dan Isa resident, whose wife and son were among those abducted, confirmed the attack, Daily Trust reported.

The resident, who requested anonymity, reported that the bandits invaded the village around 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, and operated for six hours.

He stated that the assailants arrived on approximately 150 motorcycles, each carrying three people, and began shooting indiscriminately, forcing residents to flee for their lives.

He stated:

"My wife, Na’imah, and our six-month-old child, Sudais, were among those taken. My brother’s wife, Aisha, and her eight-month-old child were also abducted. Many women and children were captured during the attack."

Another resident, Muhammad Auwal (a pseudonym), reported that Hajiya Rakiya, the wife of Wamban Dan Isa, Alhaji Bello Halilu, was kidnapped, while several women were injured in Halilu’s home.

He also mentioned that two wives of Wamban Dan Isa’s younger brother, Malama Luba and Malama Talatu, were taken during the incident.

He said:

“I also heard that Malam Musa Ajiya managed to escape from the bandits, but four women, including his wife Suwaiba and the wife of his younger brother Shafi’u, were all taken from his home."

Residents demand gov’t intervention

The village has been abandoned, and residents have moved to areas like Kasuwar Daji, Rawayya, Gyambarawa, and Gusau out of fear of additional attacks.

Dan Isa has experienced continuous bandit assaults over the last five years, leading to many deaths and kidnappings.

Residents have called on the government for help, requesting the deployment of soldiers to the region.

They emphasized the importance of tackling bandits, mainly known figures like Bagiwa and Baka-da-dadi.

Police react

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, stated that the police had not received reports regarding this particular attack, TheCable reported.

However, he confirmed that five separate attacks occurred in Gusau last week, resulting in the abduction of 11 individuals.

Dalijan noted that police had killed several bandits in Damba, on the outskirts of Gusau, while thwarting a banditry operation on Sunday.

He assured the public that security measures had been intensified in the state capital, with 54 patrol vehicles deployed for monitoring.

Dalijan urged the community to provide the police with valuable information to assist in the fight against banditry in the state.

Zamfara attacks: Gov Lawal urged to ‘End the Blame Game’

In another report, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called upon the Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, to cease attributing the state’s security challenges to others.

Legit.ng reported that Shinkafi, also serving as the Executive Director of Patriot for Advancement of Peace and Social Development, made this call in Abuja on Friday, June 14.

Source: Legit.ng