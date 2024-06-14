Zamfara attacks: Shinkafi Sends Message to Gov Lawal: "End the Blame Game"
- Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, former APGA National Secretary urged Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal to stop blaming others for the state's security challenges
- Shinkafi criticized Governor Lawal for deflecting responsibility instead of directly addressing Zamfara's persistent security threats
- Emphasizing the need to fulfil campaign promises and enhance governance, Shinkafi called for a united effort to combat banditry, and others
Zamfara state - In the heat of the insurgency going on in Zamfara state, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called upon the Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, to cease attributing the state’s security challenges to others.
Shinkafi, who is also serving as the Executive Director of Patriot for Advancement of Peace and Social Development, made this call in Abuja on Friday, June 14.
Shinkafi, however, criticized Governor Lawal for shifting blame instead of addressing the persistent security threats facing Zamfara State head-on, Leadership reported.
Recall that recently, governor Lawal appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where blamed insecurity ravaging the state on the federal government and security agencies.
Shinkafi: Zamfara gov not delivering on his campaign promises
Shinkafi alleged that the Zamfara governor neglected his constitutional responsibilities and failed to deliver on promises made to the people of Zamfara State, as reported by Vanguard.
He said:
"The election phase has ended. Now is the time for effective governance. Governor Lawal should focus on managing his administration and enhancing the welfare of the people.
"For a whole year, Governor Lawal has been blaming others for his failure to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities and deliver on the promises of development he made to the people of Zamfara State."
As Zamfara state braces for upcoming security meetings to tackle the ongoing crisis exacerbated by bandit attacks and kidnappings, Shinkafi stressed the urgency of ending the blame game and focusing on effective solutions.
He stated:
"Blaming others cannot solve the challenges of armed banditry and governance deficiencies in Zamfara State. Addressing banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling requires a comprehensive approach and collective effort to overcome.
"Lawal should demonstrate leadership as a governor, not as a political candidate. It is crucial to forge a strong, unified, progressive, prosperous, fair, and just democratic society."
Zamfara Assembly member, district head arrested for banditry
In another report, prominent individuals including a member of the Zamfara state House of Assembly and a former local government chairman, have been arrested by the police in connection with banditry in the state.
Dalijan, however, did not mention the arrested individuals' names in connection with the crime.
The police boss appealed to the leader of the United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Thomas Parker, to help establish a forensic laboratory.
