Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societies, Emmanuel Adebisi, on Wednesday, July 3

The governor directed that the suspension commences with immediate effect, pending an investigation led by the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye

Adeleke also directed the Commissioner for Transportation to facilitate a reconciliation meeting among factions within the sector

Osogbo, Osun state - On Wednesday, July 3, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state suspended Emmanuel Adebisi, his senior special assistant on civil societies.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, takes step against SSA Photo credit: @Osun_State_Gov

Source: Twitter

The governor, therefore, directed that the suspension be effective immediately, The Nation reported.

However, the governor did not specify the reason for Adebisi's suspension.

He said:

“Adeleke has directed immediate suspension of the Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societies, Emmanuel Adebisi pending outcome of an investigation by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye.”

Adeleke cautions transport officials against violence

In a related tweet on Osun state government X handle, @Osun_State_Gov Governor Ademola Adeleke cautioned transport workers in Osun State against actions that could lead to violence and disorder.

He instructed the Commissioner for Transportation to organize another reconciliation meeting involving all factions within the transport sector.

He said:

“The officials and their members should desist from distracting Osun people from many ongoing laudable projects and delivery of good governance.

“This administration will not condone lawlessness and acts of violence. We must not and can not afford to return to the era of the previous administration. Our government has zero tolerance for violence.

“Any issue within the transport management should be resolved in line with due process. Internally Generated Revenue in Osun State is strictly regulated within a framework of accountability and transparency that can not be breached.

“Our government has automated revenue collection while integrating multiple revenue points into a single billing process.

"Our IGR has increased as a consequence of our innovations and zero tolerance for revenue leakages. Diversion of revenue is a thing of the past in Osun State.

Osun state: Transport chairman attacked as crisis rocks

In a related development, the Chairman of the Osun State Transport Management System, Nurudeen Alowonle, was on Tuesday, July 2, injured during an attack by some aggrieved members of the transport system who wanted to forcefully remove him from office.

Legit.ng reported that some suspected thugs loyal to the aggrieved members had early in the morning taken control of the State Secretariat of the Union after chasing away those loyal to the Nurudeen Alowonle.

Source: Legit.ng