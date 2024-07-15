The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has reacted to the attempt by pro-Wike lawmakers to shut down Rivers state government expenditure

The group described the attempt to stop Governor Sim Fubara from spending any money on behalf of the state as null and void

According to the group, the enemies of the oil-rich state are targeting the Rivers state government budget and accounts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) has dismissed the attempt by lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike to shut down Rivers state government expenditure.

Legit.ng recalls that the lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, seized the Rivers revenue account following the expiration of the 7-day deadline given to Governor Sim Fubara to resubmit the 2024 budget.

The group alleged that enemies of the oil-rich state are targeting Rivers budget and accounts Photo credit: @SimFubaraKSC/@DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

This move by pro-Wike lawmakers will prevent Governor Fubara from spending any money on behalf of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The group described the move by the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly purportedly shut down all government expenditures until Fubara presents his budget before the House as “illegal, null and void”.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 15.

Babatunde reminded Amaewhule and 24 others that their seats were declared vacant on December 13, 2023, after they dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group alleged that the enemies of the state are targeting the oil-rich state’s budget and accounts.

He warned commercial banks not to deal with the pro-Wike lawmakers as current members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

“We use this opportunity to remind the courts that Amaewhule and his group are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, therefore, any attempt to secure an injunction to deny Governor Fubara access to the consolidated revenue fund of the state or deny ministries, departments and agencies in Rivers State access to their accounts to implement the 2024 budget be denied or thrown out of the by courts.

“The banks too must be aware of the current status of the former lawmakers and not deal with them as current members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“We have observed that the enemies of Rivers State have decided to target the Rivers State Government budget and accounts in their bid to scuttle the giant strides recorded by Governor Fubara in the course of implementing the 2024 budget, which has earned the governor accolades across the state and beyond."

What Wike should do to stop Rivers crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the clash between pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara had further worsened the political tensions in Rivers state.

Comrade Usman Okai, a prominent figure in Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP, advised Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize the interest of Rivers state and make peace.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai listed suggestions to prevent further division, including Wike reconciling with Fubara or leaving the PDP if reconciliation fails.

Source: Legit.ng