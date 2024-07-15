Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the sack of one of his commissioners on Monday, July 15

Governor Obaseki sacked the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect

He also appointed Dr Roland Igbinoba as the Special Adviser on Special Projects to help in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the state

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has sacked the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.

Obaseki directed Alli to hand over all government documents and resources in his possession to the most senior civil servant within the ministry.

Obaseki thanked Alli for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, July 15.

According to The Punch, Obaseki thanked Alli for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours

Ogie also announced the appointment of Dr. Roland Igbinoba as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects.

Igbinoba is to support Obaseki’s administration in fast-tracking the conclusion of developmental projects across the state, Daily Independent reports.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the disengagement of the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, with immediate effect.”

He added that:

“The governor is resolute on his finishing strong objective and will remove any obstacles that may hinder optimal service delivery to the people in the remaining four months of his administration.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Edo house of assembly impeached the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

The impeachment was a sequel to the report submitted by a seven-man panel which investigated the petition against Shaibu.

The panel in its reports said the disclosure of government official documents allegation was proved beyond reasonable doubt against the deputy governor.

Obaseki announces N70,000 minimum wage for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that civil servants in Edo state have reason to celebrate as Governor Obaseki announced a new minimum wage.

Governor Obaseki increased the minimum wage of state workers from N40,000 to N70,000 on Monday, April 29.

According to Obaseki, the new minimum wage of N70,000 will take effect from Wednesday, May 1, 2024

