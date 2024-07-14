Prof. Paul Udofia, founder of the King's College British American Institute of Science and Technology, advised on ways to enhance Nigeria's GDP and settle national debts

Udofia stressed the need for a dedicated agency to harness local content, revealing his proposal to the federal government

The professor urged the government to invest in local talent, citing the case of Philip Emaghwali, a Nigerian who created a supercomputer for the US

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Paul Udofia, a prominent social activist and founder of the King's College British American Institute of Science and Technology, has outlined two innovative strategies for boosting Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and settling the nation's debts.

Udofia spoke exclusively with Legit.ng in Abuja on Saturday, July 13.

Furthermore, he harped on fostering domestic inventions and promoting homegrown inventors.

Need for national agency for inventors, investors

Udofia, while stressing the need for an agency responsible for harnessing local contents, said he had submitted a proposal to the federal government and donated a two-story building to create the National Agency for the Discovery and Promotion of Nigerian Inventors and Investors.

He believes this agency can be crucial in revolutionizing Nigeria's economy.

He said:

"We have also donated a two-story building to create an agency called the National Agency for the Discovery and Promotion of Nigerian Inventors and Investors."

Udofia envisions this agency hosting an annual event called the Nigerian Inventors and Investors Carnival, which he believes can significantly impact the nation's economy.

"Let us have a yearly carnival called Nigerian Inventors and Investors," he proposed. "The national agency for the discovery of Nigerian inventors and investors is capable of paying Nigerian debt within three years, without relying on crude oil."

Promoting domestic innovations

Udofia emphasized the importance of promoting and investing in domestic innovations, citing several examples of Nigerian ingenuity that could transform the economy.

"We can boost our GDP with our own domestically invested products. A Nigerian invented a car that runs only on water, converting water to petrol. Another created armed robbers sprinklers, which can detect negative intentions and incapacitate intruders until the police arrive."

He also mentioned the invention of an electromagnetic wave transmitter that prevents gunshots within its vicinity, highlighting the potential of these innovations to address security concerns and boost the economy.

He said:

"These powerful security devices are needed not only in Nigeria but across Africa," he said. "If we can market these inventions, we can make this country wealthier than Belgium, Sweden, and Spain combined."

A call to support local talent

Udofia criticized the current focus on external solutions and urged the government to invest in local talent and innovations.

He cited the example of Philip Emaghwali, a Nigerian who invented a supercomputer for the United States, creating millions of jobs for Americans while being banned from his home country.

He said:

"Look at Philip Emaghwali, he invented a supercomputer for America and was banned from Nigeria till his death. This supercomputer created about 10 million jobs for Americans. We need such innovations in Nigeria."

Udofia called on citizens and patriots to support local inventions and invest in the country's creative potential.

