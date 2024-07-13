Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has mandated the immediate closure of Saint Academy School

Jos, Plateau state - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has mandated the immediate closure of Saint Academy School and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the building collapse that resulted in 22 deaths and 132 injuries.

The governor issued the closure order during his visit to the site of the collapse in Busa Buji, Jos North Local Government Area, where he assessed the situation accompanied by the school principal and staff.

Legit.ng reported that on Friday morning, July 12, the building of Saints Academy in Jos collapsed, trapping approximately 200 students who were writing their third-term examinations.

The governor said:

"It's unfortunate what has happened, but this school must be closed immediately.

"We cannot take any more risks, and this message needs to be sent to all private school owners. The pursuit of profit must not come at the expense of safety.

"We will immediately conduct a technical audit of all schools, testing their structural integrity to ensure they are safe for occupancy."

All deceased've been taken to morgues, says Ashoms

Also speaking the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, disclosed that the deceased have been taken to various morgues in the state, while the 132 injured are receiving treatment at different hospitals, Channels Television reported.

He said:

"As of 6:00 pm, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Unfortunately, 22 individuals have been confirmed dead.

"Injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos."

To ensure timely medical attention, the government has instructed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize the treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment, TheCable reported.

He said:

“Governor Barrister Mutfwang has specifically instructed these hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse."

Meanwhile, citing Executive Order 003, Governor Mutfwang has directed schools and other facility owners with structural concerns to close their facilities immediately.

